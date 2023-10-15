Israeli military poised for ground invasion of Gaza pending political authorization

The Israeli military is currently in a state of readiness for a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, but the timing hinges on a “political decision,” according to military spokespersons as of Sunday. This announcement came as civilians in northern Gaza escalated their desperate efforts to relocate to safer areas.

Israel has issued a directive for 1.1 million people in northern Gaza to relocate to the southern part of the territory, and thousands were actively using designated safe routes to seek refuge on Sunday. Pressure from the United Nations and its allies has led Israel to delay any invasion until civilians have had every opportunity to evacuate. However, the military has not specified when these safe passage options will cease to be available.

Military spokesmen, Lieutenant Richard Hecht and Daniel Hagari, conveyed in separate briefings on Sunday that “a political decision” would be the trigger for any action against Hamas, particularly in response to the October 7 attacks that resulted in at least 1,300 casualties in Israel. Hecht mentioned, “We will be holding discussions with our political leadership” to determine the course of action.

Israel has assembled tens of thousands of troops around Gaza, and officials have confirmed the readiness of all necessary military supplies. Numerous airstrikes have taken place in Gaza since the October 7 attacks, resulting in over 2,300 casualties in the densely populated region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while addressing troops near the Gaza border on Saturday, alluded to further action but did not specify the commencement of a ground operation. Netanyahu has been conducting regular security meetings with key ministers and military leaders to deliberate on the situation.