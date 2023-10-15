Manipur Gears Up to count Migratory Amur Falcons

The Manipur forest department is launching a unique initiative to conduct a comprehensive census of Amur falcons, marking a significant step in the preservation of these migratory birds. This program is part of a series of efforts aimed at safeguarding the well-being of these avian visitors. Annually, thousands of Amur falcons embark on a remarkable journey spanning 22,000 kilometers from their native regions in northern China and southeastern Siberia to the coastal areas of South and East Africa. Along their route, they find temporary refuge in locations such as Nagaland’s Wokha, Assam’s Dima Hasao, and Manipur’s Tamenglong districts.

The initial batch of these small-sized birds, numbering around 20-30, arrived in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on a recent Friday. These falcons, referred to locally as ‘Akhuaipuina,’ typically start arriving in mid-October. After residing in these regions for over a month, they take to the skies once more, flying over the Arabian Sea on their journey to Africa.

To facilitate the census of Amur falcons, the forest department has enlisted the services of a prominent local non-governmental organization (NGO). The headcount will be conducted when the birds have fully arrived in Tamenglong at their roosting sites. The number of falcons can vary significantly from one roosting site to another, with some hosting over 5,000 falcons while others accommodate more than 50,000. Once the census is successfully conducted, it will help establish a comprehensive database of their annual arrival, aiding in their conservation efforts.

This census initiative reflects the commitment of Manipur’s forest department to monitor and protect the Amur falcons during their vital migratory phases, contributing to their preservation and the understanding of their population dynamics.