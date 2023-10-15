Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Unfollow Amid Sophie’s Joe Jonas Split

There appears to be a growing tension between Priyanka Chopra and her former sister-in-law, Sophie Turner. Recently, the Game of Thrones actress took the step of unfollowing Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, and in response, Priyanka also unfollowed Sophie. This move has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the state of their relationship.

Earlier reports had hinted at the possibility that Priyanka might have played a role in the breakup between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. It was suggested that Sophie felt pressured by comparisons with Priyanka, as the Jonas family seemed to view Priyanka as more mature and settled in her relationship with Nick, especially in contrast to Joe and Sophie’s relationship.

In the past, the two women had shared significant moments together. They were often seen alongside Danielle, Kevin Jonas’s wife, when Sophie was still with Joe. They were part of the ‘Jonas Sisters’ friend group and even made an appearance in the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker’ music video together. Priyanka played a notable role in Joe and Turner’s 2019 Las Vegas wedding, serving as both a bridesmaid and a flower girl.

Adding an air of mystery to the situation, Priyanka posted a cryptic message on her social media while sharing a picture with her friend Tamanna. In her message, she mentioned the uncertainty of everything, leaving fans to speculate whether this post was related to her evolving relationship with her estranged sister-in-law, Sophie. This unfolding drama has certainly piqued the curiosity of many.