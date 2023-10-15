Sikkim CM offers Rs 10,000 relief aid to labourers

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took a significant step on Sunday by providing relief of Rs 10,000 to construction workers to alleviate the challenges they have faced following a flash flood in the Himalayan state. At an event held for this purpose, the chief minister handed over cash relief to these laborers after observing a two-minute silence in memory of the flash flood victims in Sikkim, which tragically claimed the lives of 38 individuals, with 79 persons still missing.

There are a total of 8,733 workers registered under the Sikkim Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (SBOCWWB), and these laborers are eligible for Rs 10,000 each from the state government’s distress relief fund. While some beneficiaries received tokens from the chief minister during the event, the remaining workers will have the money transferred through the banking system. This process involves 80 percent of the amount being transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), with the remaining 20 percent distributed through account payee cheques.

Additionally, two children of laborers were recognized and provided with cash assistance for their academic achievements, while four other laborers received financial assistance through various schemes. Chief Minister Tamang emphasized the government’s acknowledgment of the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices made by all workers. He reassured that the state government is committed to protecting the rights of laborers and reaching out to registered laborers during these challenging times, ensuring they receive Distress Relief Funds in addition to their regular benefits, including the Rs 15,000 minimum wage. Furthermore, he highlighted the government’s support for the higher education of laborers’ children, offering assistance for admissions to government institutions, medical and engineering courses, as well as covering tuition and accommodation fees. Tamang concluded by encouraging more workers to register with SBOCWWB to avail of the various benefits provided by the state government.