Asaduddin Owaisi says, ‘Partition historical mistake, can say who was responsible’

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of AIMIM, declared on Monday that the partition of India should never have occurred and that it was a ‘historical mistake.’

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP stated during a news conference that historically, our country was one and that it should not have been partitioned.

‘Historically, this was one country and unfortunately it was divided. It should not have happened. This is what I can say. But if you want, arrange a debate and I will tell you who is responsible for division of this countryâ€æ I can not give a one-line answer for a historical mistake that was committed at that time,’ he told reporters.

The AIMIM representative was responding to a question regarding Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s alleged statement that Mohammad Ali Jinnah was not responsible for the creation of India or Pakistan but rather that it was a demand of the Hindu Mahasabha.

In addition, he advised reading ‘India Wins Freedom,’ a book by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a freedom fighter who served as India’s first minister of education. It describes how Azad went to Congress officials and begged them to reject the idea of division.

‘The partition of this country should not have happened. That was wrong. All the leaders who were there at that time, they were all responsible (for partition). If you read a book by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s book ‘India wins Freedom’, Maulana Azad requested all the Congress leaders then that the country should not be divided,’ Owaisi said.

He added that the two-nation notion was also rejected at the time by Islamic academics.