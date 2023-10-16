BJP Expands Bengal Presence with 1,000 Puja Pandals Before Lok Sabha Polls

In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is leveraging Bengal’s prominent religious festival, Durga Puja, as a means of outreach. They have set a target to organize a minimum of 25 Durga Pujas in various districts and have encouraged their leaders to actively participate in over 1,000 existing Puja celebrations across the state. The objective is to challenge the Trinamool Congress’s dominance in Puja organization.

BJP leaders will assume active roles in coordinating inaugural events and cultural activities during the festival. They plan to utilize the Puja platform to inform the public about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government. This strategic decision was made following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s agreement to visit the state capital and inaugurate a Puja in central Kolkata, specifically at Santosh Mitra Square. Previously, in October 2020, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated a Durga Puja in Kolkata, which was organized by the BJP for the first time.

The BJP’s national president, J.P. Nadda, is also scheduled to visit Kolkata on October 20, coinciding with the festival. By engaging with Durga Puja celebrations, the BJP is aiming to connect with the people of Bengal during this significant religious event and strengthen their presence as they prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.