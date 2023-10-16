Former Chief Election Commissioner MS Gill Passes Away at 86

Former Chief Election Commissioner Manohar Singh Gill, aged 86, passed away at a south Delhi hospital on Sunday, following a brief illness, as confirmed by close sources. He is to be cremated in the capital on Monday.

Gill’s distinguished career included serving as the Chief Election Commissioner from December 1996 to June 2001. He entered politics, a rare transition for former CECs, becoming a Congress member in the Rajya Sabha and later taking up the role of Union sports minister in 2008.

In a statement, the Election Commission paid its respects to Gill, describing him as a “brilliant officer of the 1958 batch of the Indian Administrative Services, Punjab cadre.” They highlighted his significant role in overseeing general elections, presidential and vice-presidential elections, and legislative assembly elections during his tenure.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences and praised Gill’s contributions to the nation, particularly in sports, electoral processes, and agriculture.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed his sadness over Gill’s passing and offered condolences to his family.