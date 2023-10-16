Israeli Army evacuates border communities near Lebanon

Amid escalating tensions on its northern border with Lebanon and the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has initiated the evacuation of residents in the region. This decision follows a deadly incident on Sunday where an Israeli civilian and an army officer were killed in missile attacks from Lebanon. In response, the Israeli army carried out retaliatory strikes and targeted infrastructure associated with the Hezbollah militant group.

The evacuation plan, which aims to move residents living within two kilometers of the Lebanese border to state-funded guesthouses, affects thousands of people residing in 28 communities. The situation had already prompted many to leave the area due to repeated cross-border fire, leading to casualties on both sides of the UN-patrolled border between Lebanon and Israel, which remains technically at war.

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, emphasized the country’s reluctance to escalate tensions in the north and expressed a willingness to maintain the status quo if Hezbollah refrains from further hostilities. However, he cautioned that if Hezbollah chooses the path of war, it will face severe consequences.

This evacuation comes in the wake of a shocking attack by Gaza’s Hamas militants on October 7, resulting in a significant loss of life and an intensified conflict in the region. Israel has been resolute in its commitment to defeating Hamas, leading to a substantial bombing campaign on Gaza, which has seen a high number of casualties. The situation remains fluid as Israel faces challenges on multiple fronts in the region.