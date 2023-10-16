Jawan injured in landmine blast in LoC

A soldier incurred injuries on Sunday due to a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) situated in the border district of Rajouri within Jammu and Kashmir. While conducting a routine patrol along the LoC, rifleman Gurucharan Singh unintentionally triggered a landmine, as reported by a police official. This unfortunate incident resulted in the soldier suffering splinter injuries due to the explosion.

Prompt medical attention was provided, with the injured army man initially transported to a nearby military hospital. Subsequently, he was airlifted to Udhampur for specialized medical treatment. The use of landmines by the army along the forward areas of the LoC serves as a preventive measure to deter the infiltration of terrorists from across the border.

However, circumstances such as heavy rainfall can lead to the dislocation of these landmines from their originally designated positions, occasionally resulting in accidental detonations. This incident underscores the challenging and risky nature of patrolling and security operations conducted in regions near the Line of Control, where unexpected events like these can occur. The safety and well-being of the military personnel stationed in these areas remain a top priority for maintaining border security.