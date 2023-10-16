Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Near Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh District

On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale was reported near Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, according to an official statement from the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake was located 48 km northeast of Pithoragath and had a depth of 5 km, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology.

This recent earthquake follows a previous seismic event that occurred on October 5, where a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand. This earlier quake, recorded at a depth of 5 km, was detected at around 3:49 AM, as reported by the NCS.