Official sources report that two Indian-origin Israeli female security officers killed in Hamas attack

In a recent and unprecedented assault by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, two Israeli female security officers of Indian descent lost their lives. This tragic incident was confirmed by both official sources and members of the affected community. The victims have been identified as Lieutenant Or Moses, a 22-year-old commander in the Home Front Command hailing from Ashdod, and Inspector Kim Dokraker, who served as a Border Police officer in the police’s Central District.

These dedicated officers were on active duty when they tragically perished during the attack that occurred on October 7. The conflict has already claimed the lives of 286 army soldiers and 51 police officers, according to official reports. However, the true extent of the casualties is still uncertain, as Israel continues the challenging task of verifying the identities of the deceased and searching for potential missing or kidnapped individuals. This ongoing crisis has deeply affected the community and the nation as a whole.