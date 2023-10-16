Rahul Gandhi embarks padayatra in Aizawl

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received an enthusiastic welcome from massive crowds as he embarked on a padayatra in Aizawl, the capital of poll-bound Mizoram, on Monday. Starting from the Chanmari junction, he walked along the city’s winding roads while being surrounded by cheering Congress supporters who waved party flags in support of their leader.

During the padayatra, Rahul Gandhi warmly acknowledged the people lining both sides of the road, exchanging greetings, shaking hands, and engaging in conversations with those who came to meet him. Many attendees took the opportunity to take selfies with the Congress leader, further deepening their connection.

The march was not only a political event but also a cultural celebration, as traditional dances were performed along the route. Gandhi’s journey was set to conclude at Raj Bhavan, covering a distance of approximately 4-5 km. After the padayatra, he was scheduled to address a rally near the governor’s house. These activities are part of the election campaign, with voting for the 40-member assembly set to take place on November 7. Rahul Gandhi’s direct engagement with the people, combined with cultural elements, reflects the vibrant political atmosphere in Mizoram as the state prepares for its upcoming elections.