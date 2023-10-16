SC to consider AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s plea on October 30 challenging RS suspension

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s plea challenging his suspension from the Rajya Sabha on October 30. Additionally, the Attorney General has been asked to provide assistance during the proceedings.

Raghav Chadha’s suspension from the Rajya Sabha was imposed due to what was described as a “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude, and contemptuous conduct.” The suspension was initiated based on a motion put forward by the Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, and subsequently approved by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Piyush Goyal’s motion called for action against Chadha for including the names of certain Rajya Sabha members in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, without their consent. This motion was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha during the final day of the monsoon session.

Chadha’s appeal to the Supreme Court challenges his suspension and calls for a review of the decision taken by the Rajya Sabha regarding his conduct and the subsequent suspension. The hearing will take place on October 30, with the Attorney General’s involvement providing additional legal insight into the matter.