US Senate leader in Israel emphasizes the need to halt Hamas activities

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Israel in the wake of the recent attack by the Islamist militant group Hamas. Leading a bipartisan Senate delegation during their visit to Israel, he emphasized the urgency of halting Hamas’s activities. Schumer expressed solidarity with the Israeli people, promising unwavering support during these challenging times. He stated that the United States would continue to stand as Israel’s steadfast partner in the effort to address its defense needs and eliminate the threat posed by Hamas.

The ongoing conflict, which began with the October 7 attack by Hamas on Gaza border communities and the abduction of at least 155 individuals, has resulted in a significant loss of life, with over 1,400 people killed in Israel and at least 2,670 casualties in Gaza. Schumer pledged that the U.S. Senate would work on providing aid to Israel as the conflict persists, reinforcing Israel’s right to self-defense. He also committed to doing everything possible to secure the release of the hostages held in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Schumer’s visit, alongside his Senate colleagues, included meetings with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and families of U.S. citizens held in captivity. Their discussions primarily focused on Israel’s security requirements and the imperative to address the threat posed by Hamas.