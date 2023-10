A police officer reported on Monday that a businessman had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Russian woman in a Calangute resort.

On October 12, the victim and the accused met in a resort room to discuss a business idea, according to Inspector Paresh Naik of the Calangute police station, who spoke to PTI.

‘Delhi-based businessman Bipul Sharma (42) has been booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly outraging the woman’s modesty,’ said Naik.