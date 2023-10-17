Export duty on parboiled rice extended till March

New Delhi: The Union government has extended export duty on parboiled rice. The 20% export duty on parboiled rice is extended till March 31, 2024. The export duty was introduced on August 25, 2023, and was due to remain effective till October 16, 2023. It was launched to maintaining adequate domestic availability and checking its price. Rice, which is partially boiled with husk, is called parboiled rice.

Earlier in July, the Union government amended the rice export norms putting the non-basmati white rice in the ‘prohibited’ category. The export policy relating to non-basmati white rice (Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed) was revised from ‘free’ to ‘prohibited’.

Also Read: Market valuation 6 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 70,527.11 crore

Non-basmati white rice makes up approximately 25% of India’s total rice exports. West African country Benin is one of the major importers of non-basmati rice from India. Other destination countries are Nepal, Bangladesh, China, Cote D’ Ivoire, Togo, Senegal, Guinea, Vietnam, Djibouti, Madagascar, Cameroon Somalia, Malaysia, Liberia, and UAE.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year (April-June), India exported about 15.54 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice. It was at 11.55 lakh tonnes in the same period of the previous year.

India recorded total basmati rice exports valued at $4.8 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year, with a corresponding volume of 45.6 lakh tonnes. Non-basmati rice exports in the last fiscal year were valued at $6.36 billion, with a total volume of 177.9 lakh tonnes.