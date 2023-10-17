Indian Railways extends this Vande Bharat Express: Details

Mumbai: Indian Railways has decided to extend the Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, The train has been extended till Rewa. The train will operate six days a week except on Tuesday. According to the reports, the.

The Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to the central region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. The train will be about 30 minutes faster than the existing fastest train on the route.

Train No- 20173 will leave Rani Kamlapati station at 3.30 pm and will reach Narmadapuram at 4.18 pm, Itarsi at 4.45 pm, Pipariya at 5.28 pm, Narsinghpur at 6.28 pm, Jabalpur at 7.50 pm , Katni at 9.10 pm, Maihar at 10 pm, Satna at 10.30 pm and will reach Rewa at 11.30 pm.

The train will leave Rewa at 5.30 am, reach Satna at 6.10 am, Maihar at 6.40 am, Katni at 7.28 am, Jabalpur 8.35 am, Narsinghpur at 9.40 am, Pipariya at 10.40 am, Itarsi at 11.40 am, Narmadapuram at 12.08 pm, and Rani Kamlapati station at 1.30 pm.