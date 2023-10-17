ISRO chief reveals that he aspired to be a doctor but picked engineering as per dad’s advice

Dr. S. Somanath, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is not just a Gold medallist in Engineering; he also achieved the distinction of being a high school state-topper in Biology. During a special address to aspiring doctors, Dr. Somanath revealed his early passion for a career in the medical profession and how it didn’t come to fruition.

“In my home state of Kerala, I was a topper in Biology and aspired to become a Doctor. However, my father, who was a teacher by profession, advised me to pursue Engineering or Mathematics because he felt the medical profession was very tough and demanding,” he recalled with a smile.

His father’s guidance led him to choose Engineering or Mathematics as a path that would enable him to lead a simpler life, either as a teacher or professor. Regardless, his career choices ultimately shaped him into the accomplished technocrat in the space sector that he is today. Furthermore, he is enhancing his qualifications by pursuing an additional Doctorate at the IIT Madras’ Mechanical Engineering Department.