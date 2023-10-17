Jio introduces JioBharat B1 4G feature phone: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Reliance Jio introduced its new affordable 4G feature phone. The handset is named ‘ Jio Bharat B1’. Available in a singular black colour option, the Jio Bharat B1 4G is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available for purchase through the official Jio website and via Amazon.

Jio Bharat B1 features a 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular display. The feature phone runs ?Threadx RTOS and comes with ?0.05GB of RAM. The phone houses a single nano SIM and supports ?Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity.

The phone supports 4G connectivity and has expandable memory up to 128GB, via a microSD card. It packs a 2,000mAh battery, that is said to offer a standy battery life of up to ?343 hours. The Jio Bharat B1 also has an unspecified rear camera unit. It is equipped with a ?3.5mm headphone jack.

Jio’s latest feature phone supports 23 languages including multiple Indian regional languages. It is also pre-installed with JioCinema and JioSaavn for access to entertainment like films, TV series, sports and music. The Jio Bharat B1 comes with inbuilt JioPay, which will allow users to make UPI payments.