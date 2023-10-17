Market valuation 6 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 70,527.11 crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 6 of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 70,527.11 crore last week. The top gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel, ITC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. The top losers were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 287.11 points or 0.43%.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 22,191.43 crore to Rs 15,90,408.31 crore. Hindustan Unilever added Rs 17,222.5 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,04,326.62 crore. The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 16,953.01 crore to Rs 5,36,035.96 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 7,607.26 crore to Rs ,59,071.10 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rose Rs 4,581.64 crore to Rs 6,66,639.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 1,971.27 crore to Rs 11,65,135.58 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 19,403.04 crore to Rs 5,94,252 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services plunged by ?Rs 8,258.67 crore to Rs 13,06,391.11 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India (SBI) declined Rs 16,019.67 crore to Rs 5,14,191.52 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diminished by ?Rs ,137.72 crore to Rs 4,87,746.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the country’s most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance.