Study claims that the ants are the worst affected by plastic waste

While we frequently discuss the detrimental effects of plastic pollution on marine life, it is important not to overlook the significant problems it poses for land-dwelling creatures.

Addressing this knowledge gap, experts have delved into the impact of plastic pollution on ants, suggesting that they may be among the first terrestrial insects to experience the consequences of widespread plastic pollution on Earth.

Urban ecologist Álvaro Luna from the European University of Madrid emphasizes the need to broaden our scientific understanding. Over the past 15 years, extensive knowledge has been gathered regarding marine ecosystems, but it is now crucial to extend this research to other systems and species in order to gain a more comprehensive perspective.

The researchers made their findings while studying ants collected from a pine forest and near the summit of Spain’s La Palma volcano, discovering that these ants were ensnared in plastic litter.