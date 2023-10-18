Assam CM summoned by Uttarakhand court Over derogatory comments about Rahul Gandhi

A court in Uttarakhand has directed the presence of Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on November 18 to respond to allegations of making derogatory remarks against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The summons was issued as part of a lawsuit filed by Dr. Ganesh Upadhyay in the court of Udham Singh Nagar District and Sessions Judge, Rudrapur. Dr. Upadhyay’s complaint revolves around derogatory statements made by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election campaign in the Kichha assembly constituency.

The lawsuit claims that Sarma’s remarks were indecent and aimed at Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress national president. Dr. Upadhyay highlighted the Nehru and Gandhi family’s contributions to the nation and alleged that Sarma’s comments were disparaging not only to Rahul Gandhi but also to his mother and MP, Sonia Gandhi. Consequently, Additional Sessions Judge Udham Singh Nagar, Meena Deopa, issued a summons for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to appear on October 17, 2023. A legal team led by Rajiv Nayan from Delhi arrived at the court, with the next court date scheduled for November 18, where the Assam Chief Minister will present his response.