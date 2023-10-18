Enhanced surveillance planned for Sir Creek and Brahmaputra basin by Army

The Indian Army is planning to enhance its operational capabilities in the Sir Creek Area of Gujarat on the west coast and the Brahmaputra river basin, including the Sundarbans, on the east. This initiative involves the procurement of eight Landing Craft Assaults (LCAs) and six Fast Patrol Boats. These LCAs will be utilized for various purposes, such as transporting vehicles and materials, conducting random boat patrols, and limited search and rescue operations in areas like Sir Creek, the Brahmaputra river, and the Sundarbans Delta in West Bengal. The Fast Patrol Boats are intended for surveillance, patrolling, and interception activities at sea and over water bodies, including areas similar to Sir Creek, with a maximum expected speed of over 20 knots.

Earlier this year, there were reports of tensions between the Pakistan Marines and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the strategically significant Sir Creek region in Gujarat, which led to an increase in BSF resources in the area. Sir Creek is a narrow 98-kilometer strip of water that separates the two countries in the marshy Rann of Kutch region, opening into the Arabian Sea. The challenging environment in this region includes inhospitable weather, difficult terrain, and the presence of poisonous snakes and scorpions. The LCAs are required to be versatile, capable of navigating water bodies without the need for a jetty, and operable in varying terrain conditions and at high speeds to support activities like patrolling and fast attack/interception.

The Indian Army’s move to strengthen its off-coast operational capabilities in these areas is part of its broader strategy to enhance security and surveillance in regions of strategic importance.