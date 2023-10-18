Flight services at this Kerala airport to be temporarily suspended on October 23: Details inside

Thiruvananthapuram: Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will be temporarily suspended on October 23. The services will be suspended for five hours from 4 pm to 9 pm. The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) announced.

Flight services will be suspended in order to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu Procession by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The airport suspends its flight services every year at the time of the traditional Arattu procession. During this procession, the idol of Lord Vishnu is carried to Shankumugham Beach which is just behind the airport in Thiruvananthapuram. On this occasion, the deity is given a ‘holy dip’ twice a year.