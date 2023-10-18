Goa Shocks Kerala, Advances to Santosh Trophy Final Round

In a thrilling encounter at the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship, Goa emerged victorious against Kerala, securing their spot in the final round with a 1-0 win. The game’s defining moment arrived in the 57th minute when Trijoy Dias found the back of the net, much to the delight of the home fans.

Goa’s stellar performance throughout the tournament allowed them to clinch the top spot in Group A, amassing an impressive 10 points from four matches. Kerala, who finished second in the group with nine points, now faces a precarious situation where their advancement to the next stage depends on the outcomes of other group matches.

Kerala was well on course to secure a place in the final phase, set to be held in Arunachal Pradesh, with a draw. In contrast, Goa needed a win to cement their position in the competition. Kerala had showcased their prowess by convincingly defeating Gujarat (3-0), Jammu and Kashmir (6-1), and Chhattisgarh (3-0) in their previous games.

Joining the nine qualifying teams in the final stage are defending champions Karnataka, runners-up Meghalaya, and the host team, Arunachal Pradesh. The final stage will consist of 12 teams, divided into two groups of six, with the top two from each group progressing to the semifinals. Notably, Kerala is determined to overcome the disappointment of not qualifying for the semifinals in the previous season.