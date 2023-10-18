Hollywood actor Sam Neill is currently being treated for stage three blood cancer

Hollywood actor Sam Neill is currently receiving treatment for stage three blood cancer. Neill, widely recognized for his portrayal of Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park series, disclosed that he has been in remission for the past year, thanks to a rare anti-cancer drug that necessitates infusion every two weeks.

The sole concern, as per Neill, is that the efficacy of this anti-cancer drug will eventually diminish, a fact conveyed to him by his physicians. Neill expressed, “I’m aware I have it, but I’m not particularly preoccupied with it. It’s beyond my control. If you can’t control it, don’t get involved in it.”

Initially, Neill underwent three months of chemotherapy, but the treatment proved ineffective. Subsequently, his doctor switched him to a rare anti-cancer drug, characterized by biweekly infusions.

Regarding these treatments, Neill acknowledged that doctors have described them as “grim and depressing,” but they are instrumental in “keeping me alive.”

In response to the news that this treatment has a limited duration, Neill remarked, “I’m prepared for that.” The actor revealed that he is “not remotely afraid” of the prospect of death, yet the idea of retiring from acting “fills me with horror.”