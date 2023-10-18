Israeli production company to put together a documentary to recount the tragedy at Supernova Music Festival

As the international community mourns the tragic loss of lives resulting from the horrific attack carried out by Hamas terrorists during the Supernova Music Festival, an Israeli production company, SIPUR, has embarked on the creation of a documentary to recount the harrowing events. The catastrophic incident unfolded on October 7, when Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on festival attendees. This ruthless act of violence claimed the lives of a minimum of 260 individuals who had gathered at the Supernova electronic dance music festival to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The production company has initiated the process of crafting this documentary, enlisting the support of acclaimed director Yariv Mozer to narrate the heart-wrenching story. The documentary will curate exclusive content from the family members of festivalgoers, as well as testimonies from law enforcement and first responders who were at the scene. The film seeks to pay tribute to the lives lost through interviews with investigators, soldiers, and journalists who were witnesses to the tragic events. Additionally, it will incorporate unreleased footage from survivors of the attacks. The documentary is slated for release both within Israel and worldwide in the coming year.

The filmmaker conveyed his profound sentiments, remarking, “I have encountered numerous challenges throughout my life. I have lived through wars, fought in wars, and even documented them. However, nothing could have prepared me for the distressing images I encountered amidst the aftermath of the massacre that unfolded at the Nova music festival. I perceive it as my solemn duty as a documentary filmmaker to bring the testimonies and horrifying narratives of the survivors of this massacre to the world. These were young women and men whose sole transgression was their love for music and their desire to celebrate liberty, unity, and freedom.”