Itel launches new entry-level smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Itel launched new entry-level smartphone in India. The handset named ‘Itel A05s’ is priced at Rs. 6,499 for sole 2GB + 32GB variant. The Itel A05s is available in 4 colours – Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange, Meadow Green, and Nebula Black.

The dual nano SIM-supported Itel A05s comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a pixel density of 270ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage of the handset can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

The Itel A05s is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera, which is accompanied by an LED flash unit. The smartphone also comes with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Itel A05s packs a 4,000mAh battery and offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity.