Man jumps from 4th floor as massive fire breaks out in commercial building: Video

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in Koramangala area in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The blaze broke out on the top floor of a commercial building.

Video of a man jumping from the 4th floor of the building has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the man was rushed to a hospital. His condition is said to be serious.

Also Read: RBI imposes penalties on two private sector banks

The immediate cause of the fire is not known. According to reports, a hokkah bar and a pub identified, Mud Pipe Cafe, were being operated on the rooftop of the building. The fire was caused due to the explosion in the cylinder kept in the kitchen of this pub and restaurant.

On Tuesday, at least 13 people lost their lives after explosions took place at two firecracker factories in Rangapalayam and Kichanayakanpatti regions in Virudhunagar district, in Tamil Nadu.