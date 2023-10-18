PM Modi responds to Gaza hospital attack, urging accountability for those responsible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound shock at the tragic loss of life resulting from an attack on a Gaza hospital. He emphasized that civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a significant cause for concern and called for accountability for those responsible. While media reports indicated that Hamas attributed the massive explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza to an Israeli airstrike, the Israeli military has denied involvement and suggested that the explosion was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

The hostilities between Israel and Hamas commenced when armed Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack on Israel through land, air, and sea on October 7. Since the conflict’s outset, there have been casualties on both sides, with reports indicating that around 2,778 Palestinians have lost their lives, and approximately 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, according to official Israeli sources.