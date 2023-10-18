Two BSF jawans injured in Pak firing on border post

New Delhi: Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were injured in firing by Pakistan Rangers at an Indian border post in Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF said in a statement that the Pakistan Rangers fired without provocation at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector and the BSF jawans retaliated.

BSF guards India-Pakistan and the India-Bangladesh borders across the western, eastern and northern frontiers of the country. On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan had signed a ceasefire agreement, in which both countries agreed to strictly follow all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.