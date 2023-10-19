Aditya Thackeray seeks Bombay HC’s intervention in Sushant Singh Rajputs death case

Indian politician and Shiv Sena MLA, Aaditya Thackeray, has submitted a request to the Bombay High Court, urging that he be given the opportunity to present his side before any decision is made concerning a public interest litigation (PIL) calling for a CBI investigation into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian.

In an application filed on October 13, Thackeray contended that the PIL should not be considered, as the state machinery is already conducting an inquiry into the matter.

This PIL, which was lodged by the ‘Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India’ and presented through its president, Rashid Khan Pathan, in September, demanded the immediate arrest of Thackeray in connection with the “mysterious” deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bombay High Court has yet to schedule a hearing for this PIL.

Thackeray’s legal representatives have stated to the media, “We have filed an intervention application requesting to be heard before any order is issued. We have argued that the PIL is not tenable since the CBI is already conducting an investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case.” They further added, “How can any order be issued in a PIL when state machinery is already handling the investigation?”

The PIL sought a CBI investigation into the two cases, highlighting that Thackeray had previously served as a state minister in the Maharashtra government.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case garnered significant attention after the actor was found deceased in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Initially ruled as a suicide by the Mumbai police, the case took a turn in July when the actor’s father lodged a complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, accusing them of abetment of suicide. Rhea and Sushant were romantically involved at the time of his demise.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently conducting an investigation. In addition to the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into allegations of money laundering against Rhea and her family, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating claims that Rhea was involved in drug consumption and supplied drugs to Rajput.

Disha Salian, a former manager of Rajput, lost her life on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad, Mumbai.