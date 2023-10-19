Allu Arjun, National Award Winner, Welcomed with Flowers and Dhol in Hyderabad Homecoming

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, celebrated for his stellar performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ was given a rousing welcome upon his return to his hometown, Hyderabad. The actor, accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy, received a heartfelt reception as he landed in Hyderabad after the national awards ceremony in New Delhi. The crowd welcomed him with the lively beats of dhol and a spectacular display of fireworks.

In a now-viral video, Allu Arjun, dressed in a black kurta and white pyjama, emerged from the sunroof of his car, waving at his enthusiastic fans. Flower petals rained down on him, and supporters proudly waved ‘AA’ flags and displayed placards showcasing his movies.

Allu Arjun’s National Award win is historic in Telugu cinema, making him the sole recipient of the Best Actor Award. His portrayal of the iconic Pushpa Raj garnered immense love from fans worldwide. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ also secured the Best Music Direction Award for Devi Sri Prasad.

Expressing his gratitude on Instagram, Allu Arjun stated, “Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the Ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone but belongs to all the people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukku garu. You are the reason behind my achievement.”

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ scheduled for release on August 15, 2024. The first installment, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ showcased the ascent of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ directed by Sukumar, features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, with production by Mythri Movie Makers.