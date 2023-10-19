Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated sharply in Kerala for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,560, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,857 per 10 gram. Silver futures were priced at Rs 71,630 per kilo.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to face Bangladesh: Predicted playing XI

In global markets, gold prices edged higher on Thursday to hover near a 2-1/2-month high.Price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,950.83 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,962.90. Price of spot silver was steady at $22.86, platinum slipped 0.3% to $883.07 and palladium edged 0.2% lower to $1,126.86.