Emirates extends flight suspension to this destination

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has extended its suspension of flights to and from Israel. The air carrier has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26. The airline had earlier suspended flights till October 20.

The decision has been taken due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. ‘We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority,’ Emirates said in a statement.

Also Read: Gulf based air carrier announces free high-speed Wi-Fi on flights

‘Passengers with onward connections to Tel Aviv on cancelled Emirates flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. Customers affected by the suspension should contact their booking agents for alternatives, refunds, cancellations or for rebooking their flight itineraries. Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on/before October 11, 2023, for travel until November 30,’ said the air carrier.

Emirates had first suspended flights to Israel on October 13. It operated its last Tel Aviv-Dubai flight on October 12.