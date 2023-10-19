Gang Member Captured 2 Months After Stealing Rs 4.6L from Kannur Resident”l

The Panoor Police made a significant breakthrough on Wednesday by apprehending a 39-year-old gang member who had managed to elude capture for a period of two months. This individual was linked to a brazen daylight robbery that had taken place in Kannur, during which a staggering sum of Rs 4.6 lakh had been stolen. The victim of this crime, a resident of Kannur, had been subjected to this traumatic incident back on August 4. It is worth noting that seven other associates of this gang, who were complicit in the robbery that transpired at Puthur near Panoor, had already been taken into custody prior to this latest arrest.

Among the eight accused individuals, they had a shared history of involvement in various criminal activities, encompassing theft and assault. However, prior to this incident, they had not collaborated as a cohesive gang. The unfortunate victim was specifically targeted by this group. He was in possession of the aforementioned sum, which he was to receive from a friend. The gang identified their opportunity and intercepted him on a narrow road. In a swift and daring move, they forcibly seized the money from the carrier box of his scooter.

The other individuals implicated in this case include Sayish K from East Parad, Vijesh Kunnothparamab, and Jobin Basker from Chambad, Biju Arayakkul, and Samshid V from Arayakkul, Raneesh TP from Arayakkul, and Nihal from Kunnothparamab. The arrest of the last remaining member of this gang serves as a testament to the persistence and dedication of law enforcement in bringing these criminals to justice.