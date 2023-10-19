In response to Nitish Kumar’s unexpected ‘praise,’ BJP claims there is ‘no personal enmity’

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, said, ‘The friendship and relationship will remain for as long as I am alive,’ in reference to BJP leaders at an event on Thursday. Politicians were alarmed when Nitish Kumar appeared to be openly flirting with the former ally and competitor BJP at the same gathering, where he gave the Narendra Modi administration a rare compliment.

Our friends make up the entire group of people here. You and I are distinct, as are we. Does this imply the demise of our friendship? As long as I am alive, you will still be in contact with me. At the Mahatma Gandhi Central University’s convocation ceremony in Motihari, Nitish Kumar promised that everyone would cooperate.

On stage while the JD(U) leader spoke were President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath, and BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh.

In addition, the establishment of the central university in Motihari was credited to the Centre by Nitish Kumar, who led an effort to bring the Opposition together that resulted in the INDIA coalition to oppose the BJP. Surprisingly, the Chief Minister didn’t mince words as he criticised the UPA the government, which was run by Congress and is now an ally, for failing to implement his idea, adding that things only changed in 2014 when a new government (NDA) took office.

Samrat Choudhary, the head of the BJP’s Bihar branch, claimed that the party had no personal animosity towards Nitish Kumar, who left the BJP last year to work with Lalu Prasad’s RJD and the Congress. But he also said that the BJP would continue to fight Kumar’s appeasing policies.