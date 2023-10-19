India’s electronics exports hit 13-month low in September

Mumbai: Electronics exports from India hit a 13-month low in September. Electronics exports declined 3.7% from a year ago. This is a contraction for the first time in 31 months.

India exported electronic goods valued at $1.9 billion during September. This is down from $2 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, imports of electronics surged by 13.3% to reach $8.1 billion. The trade deficit touched an 18-month high of $6.1 billion.

In FY23, electronics goods exports emerged as a standout performer for India’s export basket, totalling $25.3 billion, up 49% over FY22. In 2022-23, the electronic goods sector climbed to the sixth position among all goods export categories, surpassing ready-made garments for the first time. Besides, it secured the fourth spot in manufacturing goods segment.

Between April and September, electronics exports grew 28% from a year ago, while imports rose 9%. In August, exports increased 27%.