Jharkhand Police’s Anti-Maoist Efforts appreciated by Union Home Ministry

In an unprecedented development, the Union Home Ministry has expressed its appreciation for the significant measures taken by Jharkhand Police to combat Maoist insurgencies within the state. According to Jharkhand Police Headquarters, numerous actions have been implemented to curtail the Maoist presence, resulting in notable achievements during the years 2022-23. The measures taken include the arrest of 745 Maoists, among them three Special Area Committee Members (SAC), the elimination of 20 Maoist insurgents, and the surrender of 38 hardcore Maoists, who were attracted by the state government’s new surrender policy.

Jharkhand Police’s comprehensive anti-Maoist operations, in collaboration with the CRPF, CoBRA, and Jharkhand Jaguar, have earned accolades from the Home Secretary of the Government of India. This joint effort is aimed at eradicating left-wing extremism and has resulted in a significant milestone in the last five years with the successful elimination of five high-profile hardcore Maoists in encounters with security forces. The achievements of Jharkhand Police during the last two years further reflect their determined approach in combating the Maoist presence. A total of 745 Maoists, including key members such as SAC members, Regional Committee members, Zonal Commanders, Sub Zonal Commanders, and Area Commanders, have been arrested, with 20 Maoists meeting their fate during encounters with security forces.