Northern Railway to run 34 Pooja special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Northern Railway zone of the Indian Railways will run 34 Pooja special trains. These trains will be operated during the upcoming festive season to clear the extra rush of passengers.

These special trains will make 377 trips — 351 towards the eastern part of the country and 26 towards the northern region — between October 18 and December 11.These trains will have a total of 5980 coaches having 1326 General Class, 3328 Sleeper and 2513 AC coaches.

Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country like Delhi /New Delhi/Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna, Chhapra, Jogwani, Saharsa, Jaynagar ,Katihar, Guwahati, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Barauni, Raxaul, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Lucknow, Kolkata, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Amritsar, Saharanpur and Ambala etc.