Odysse E2GO Graphene variant e-scooter launched in India: Details

Mumbai: Mumbai-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Odysse Electric Vehicles, has introduced a brand-new Graphene edition of their E2GO electric scooter. The Graphene E2GO is available at an initial price of Rs 63,650 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter is offered in an array of six colours, including combat red, combat blue, crimson red, matte black, azure blue, and teal green. Riding this electric scooter does not require a motorbike licence or registration.

The E2GO Graphene electric scooter’s battery requires around 8 hours to completely charge, and its stated range is 100 kilometres. It features a keyless digital speedometer, USB charging, and an anti-theft lock.

Odysse Electric Vehicles also offers a three-year guarantee on their automobiles. Earlier, Odysse had announced a partnership with Flipkart, the e-commerce marketplace, for allowing customers to pre-book and purchase Odysse’s electric bikes and scooters directly from the Flipkart website. The E2GO Graphene electric scooter is now available for ordering on Flipkart and through the company’s authorised dealers.