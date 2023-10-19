Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on October 19. BSE sensex settled at 65,629.24, down 247.78 points or 0.38%. NSE Nifty was down 46.40 points or 0.24% at 19,624.70.

About 1810 shares advanced, 1759 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp and UltraTech Cement. Top losers were Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Bharti Airtel and Hindalco Industries.

Also Read: Gold worth Rs 42.91 lakh seized at airport

On the sectoral front, bank, metal, power, realty, oil & gas and pharma down 0.3-0.9%, while auto index up 0.5%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on a flat note.