Tata launches Safari Facelift in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Tata Motors has launched the Safari Facelift in the country. The price starts at Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the SUV is open at a token amount of Rs 25000.

The new Safari comes with silver faux skid plate, split LED headlamps, a full-width LED light bar, LED tail lamps, LED DRLs, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. The Safari facelift comes in a variety of colors, including Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper.

The SUV comes packed with an array of features that includes a touch-based HVAC control panel, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a sleek four-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata Motors logo. Other features include dual-zone climate control, ventilated front and second-row seats, 10-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, rear window shades, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include 7 airbags, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), hill hold control, and three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers.

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, delivering 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. The automatic gearbox is available from the Adventure+ variant onwards, giving the versatility to choose driving style with three terrain response modes – Normal, Rough, and Wet – and three driving modes (Eco, City, and Sport).