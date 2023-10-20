Adidas founder Adi Dassler to get a limited series that shows the rise of the Adidas empire

Adidas founder Adi Dassler’s journey is set to be depicted in a limited series, shedding light on the rise of the Adidas empire. Niels Juul, an independent film producer renowned for his work on “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has reached an agreement with the Dassler family for this venture. Adi Dassler’s grandchildren have established two production companies, namely Juul’s No Fat Ego Productions and AD Legacy, which have partnered with the filmmaker to produce the limited series.

The upcoming limited series will be a work of fiction inspired by the life of Adi Dassler and his remarkable accomplishment of creating a global brand in his modest German village. It will provide viewers with insights into the lives of the Dassler family members, exploring how Adi Dassler and his brother Rudolf took divergent paths and how their estrangement led to the establishment of iconic brands such as Adidas and Puma. Rudolf embarked on the journey that resulted in Puma, initiating one of the most enduring brand rivalries in history.

Niels Juul has promised an engaging and enjoyable experience, positioning the series as residing “at the creative intersection of The Crown and Succession.” The narrative will be framed through the perspective of Dassler’s eldest daughter, Inge, allowing the portrayal of her father’s unwavering passion for sports and his relentless pursuit of innovation.