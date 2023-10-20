Canada Recalls 41 Diplomats Amid Indian Threat to Revoke Immunity

Canada’s Foreign Minister, Mélanie Joly, announced the recall of 41 Canadian diplomats from India following India’s threat to revoke their diplomatic immunity. This escalation stems from Canada’s allegations regarding India’s potential involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in suburban Vancouver in June.

India has dismissed these allegations, calling them absurd, and has accused Canada of harboring separatists and terrorists. Nevertheless, India proceeded with diplomatic measures to express its discontent over the accusation.

Joly emphasized the danger posed to the 41 diplomats and their 42 dependents whose immunity was at risk, stating that this would jeopardize their personal safety. As a result, these diplomats and their families have been repatriated.

Joly also underscored that revoking diplomatic immunity violates international law and the Geneva Convention on diplomatic relations, emphasizing that Canada would not reciprocate by threatening Indian diplomats in the same manner.

This decision will impact the level of services to citizens of both countries, with Canada temporarily suspending in-person services in three major Indian cities.

The ongoing tensions between the two nations have led to a reduction in diplomatic staff. India had previously called for a reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats in India, citing an imbalance with India’s staffing in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has voiced concerns over India’s potential involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader, while India has canceled visas for Canadians without retaliation from Canada.

Trudeau has aimed to de-escalate the situation, asserting that Canada does not seek to provoke or escalate the diplomatic conflict.

The allegations of India’s involvement in the killing are partially based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, along with intelligence provided by a major ally, likely a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

These recent expulsions have further strained relations between the two countries, with frosty encounters between Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent G20 meeting and the cancellation of a planned trade mission to India by Canada.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has addressed the issue with India’s foreign minister, acknowledging that the allegations could affect relations with India.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen born in India, was a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, advocating for an independent Sikh homeland. This movement, although weakened, still has supporters in the Indian state of Punjab and the global Sikh diaspora.

India remains concerned about Sikh separatists attempting a resurgence. It’s worth noting that India is a significant source of permanent residents, temporary foreign workers, and international students in Canada, and this diplomatic situation will have consequences for Canadian employees in India.