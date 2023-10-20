Here’s a guide on how you can pre-order Britney Spears’ new memoir

With the release of Britney Spears’ memoir just around the corner, here’s a helpful guide on how to pre-order the book and avoid the wait. The iconic pop star’s inaugural memoir, titled “The Woman in Me,” is scheduled for publication on October 24, 2023.

You can secure your pre-order of the memoir now through Amazon and Bookshop.

According to Britney Spears, the memoir will unveil, for the very first time, her remarkable journey and the unwavering strength that has been at the core of her status as one of the most significant figures in the history of pop music. A press release from Gallery Books adds that the memoir will “shed light on the enduring influence of music and love, emphasizing the significance of a woman sharing her own story, on her own terms.” In an interview featured in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, Britney expressed, “Over the past 15 years, or even at the beginning of my career, I remained silent as others spoke about me and told my story on my behalf. After breaking free from my conservatorship, I was finally liberated to recount my story without interference from the individuals who had control over my life. It’s time for me to raise my voice and speak my truth. My fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more falsehoods—just me taking ownership of my past, present, and future.”

Britney Spears initially disclosed her intention to write a book in February 2022. Her written memoir, “The Woman in Me,” will be accompanied by an audiobook featuring an introduction by Spears herself.