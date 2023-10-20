In Imphal, Manipur, security forces seize large cache of weapons, ammunition

In the Imphal East area of Manipur, police conducted search operations on Thursday and found a sizable stash of weapons and ammunition.

Security personnel launched search operations in the vulnerable and outlying areas of the Churachandpur, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts. Following that, a sizable cache of weapons, ammunition, and equipment was found on the Wakan, Shantipur, and Khamenlok ridges.

A total of 36 weaponry, including high-tech weapons such the AK-47/56, improvised rifle, carbine machine guns, lathode launchers, and revolver, were recovered.

Additionally, 1615 quantities of ammunition and explosives, including an INSAS rifle, a hand grenade, a detonator, and a pistol built locally, were found. 132 pieces of equipment in total were also found during the search operation.

The Sagolmang police station received the recovered materials for further legal processing.

In the state that has seen violent incidents since May 3, 2023, search activities are still being conducted in the vulnerable and outlying districts.