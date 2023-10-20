Indian Players Expected to Enjoy Brief Respite Post New Zealand Clash

Following the highly anticipated World Cup clash against New Zealand on Sunday, the members of the Indian cricket team are likely to receive a well-deserved short break to spend quality time with their families. The World Cup, being a demanding and lengthy assignment, offers a seven-day hiatus between the New Zealand match on October 22 and the upcoming contest against England on October 29, providing an opportune moment for players to recharge.

Many of the players have been constantly on the road since the Asia Cup co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. An unnamed BCCI source shared, “The players are likely to have an option of dispersing to their respective homes for a two or three-day break after the New Zealand game. With a seven-day gap between the two matches, it is only fair that players get some time with their families.”

The team is set to reassemble in Lucknow by October 26 for their next match. The Indian team management has been meticulous in planning practice sessions, taking into account the strenuous travel schedule and the need to manage players’ workload, particularly the fast bowlers. It’s worth noting that India is the sole team in the tournament playing all nine of their league matches at nine different venues.

In terms of training, the full Indian team typically participates in net sessions 48 hours before a match, while the day prior to the game, only the reserve players are involved. Thus far, the fast bowling unit has not seen significant rotation, but the left ankle injury to Hardik Pandya has opened up new possibilities for the team management as they approach the crucial stage of the tournament.