OnePlus launches foldable smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus Open was launched in India and global markets. This is the company’s first foldable phone. OnePlus Open price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be available in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colours, via the official OnePlus website, Amazon, and via retail stores across the country. Open sales will begin on October 27. Customers can also get a trade-in bonus of Rs. 8,000 on select devices, while availing of an additional Rs. 5,000 discount via ICICI Bank and OneCard Instant Bank discounts.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Open is a foldable phone that runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 7.82-inch (2,268×2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 240Hz touch response rate, and up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. The display has an Ultra Thin Glass protective material and supports 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming.

The outer screen of the OnePlus Open is a 6.31-inch (1,116×2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 10-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 240Hz touch response rate, and up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. It has a ceramic guard protective material, according to the company. Both displays are TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certified.

OnePlus has equipped the foldable handset with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The OnePlus has a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.43-inch Sony LYT-T808 “Pixel Stacked” CMOS sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), an 85-degree field-of-view and an f/1.7 aperture.

The OnePlus Open is also equipped with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with an OmniVision OV64B sensor with OIS, EIS, a 33.4-degree field-of-view, and an f/2.6 aperture. It supports 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom. It also features a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (that doubles as a macro camera) with a Sony IMX581 sensor with EIS, a 114-degree field-of-view, and an f/2.2 aperture.

On the inner display of the OnePlus Open, it has a 20-megapixel primary camera with EIS and 91-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture. The foldable phone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel camera on the outer screen with EIS and an 88.5-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture, for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port with USB 3.1 connectivity. It is equipped with a variety of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, sensor core, e-compass, flick-detect sensor, and an under-screen ambient light sensor.