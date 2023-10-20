Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Deve Gowda’s Statement as ‘Utterly Disgraceful’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan vehemently dismissed the claims made by JD(S) patron HD Deve Gowda, characterizing them as ‘baseless and devoid of truth.’ This latest controversy arose when Gowda issued his statement on Thursday, which subsequently garnered widespread attention in the news, prompting strong reactions from Congress leaders like K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan, who vehemently criticized the Chief Minister.

In a swift response to the controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a strongly-worded statement, urging Deve Gowda to rectify his assertions. He emphasized that the JD(S) state unit had been unequivocal in its opposition to any association with the BJP and reaffirmed their commitment to the Left Front in Kerala. Vijayan didn’t mince words when he brought up historical instances of JD(S) aligning with the BJP, highlighting Gowda’s past shift in ideology for ministerial posts.

Vijayan also took a swipe at the Congress, which has raised allegations of connections between the CPI(M) and the BJP, cautioning the party against undermining itself. He expressed his astonishment at Deve Gowda’s recent statement, deeming it utterly disgraceful for a seasoned politician to propagate unfounded lies. On a social media platform, he wrote, “CPM has been an unwavering and unyielding force in the battle against the Sangh Parivar. There is no room for ambiguity in our stance.”

Deve Gowda, a former Prime Minister, had asserted that all state units of his party, including those in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra, had consented to aligning with the BJP. He claimed that Vijayan had also endorsed this move, which he believed would “save” the JD(S). This statement came after Gowda ousted a party member who opposed the alliance.